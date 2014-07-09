Off-the-radar lodges of Latin America

This is one of the very few places in the region that successfully manages to combine first class design and comfort with a first rate ecotourism and wildlife experience. The River Cristalino provides the only access (by boat) to the lodge, which offers bungalows built of wood, with cool ceramic tile flooring. One highlight is a 50-meter observation tower that rises over the forest canopy. A large number of endemic species such as the white-cheeked spider monkey, red-nosed saki, cryptic forest falcon, crimson-bellied conure and black-girdled barbet can be found only in this area of the Amazon.