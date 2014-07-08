Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

TRAVEL

Amazing sculptures take sand artistry to new heights
Paul and Remy Hoggard have toured the world creating elaborate sculptures using little more than common tools, sand, water and their bare hands.  Check their website Sand Artist for more tips and tricks on how to make these magical designs on your next trip to the beach. 
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/

Elephant Graveyard

Paul and Remy Hoggard pose in front of their larger than life Elephant Graveyard sculpture at the Kuwait Sand Park in 2013. 

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

Sea Serpent

A massive dragon-like sea serpent rising from the sands in Kuwait.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

Before and After

A Lady of Surpassing Beauty.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

F1 Racecare

Paul works on the tire of a racecar for Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

A realstic racecar

The Hoggards get behind the wheels of their Ferrari World racecar.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

David and Goliath

Remy strikes a pose in front of the massive Biblical themed sculpture.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

David's wrath

A close up of the sculpture reveals the sandy details on the massive Giant.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

A sculpture comes together

It takes a lot of muscle to carve the massive figures.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

Jack and the Beanstalk

A classic child's fairytale comes to life out of sand.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

Price of Persia

A royal sculpture rises from the sand.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

Birds

Perfectly sculptured birds perch on a sandy tree.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

Detailed faces

Extremely detailed warriors march into a sandy battle.

(Paul and Remy Hoggard)

Amazing sculptures take sand artistry to new heights

Paul and Remy Hoggard have toured the world creating elaborate sculptures using little more than common tools, sand, water and their bare hands.  Check their website Sand Artist for more tips and tricks on how to make these magical designs on your next trip to the beach. 

More From Our Sponsors