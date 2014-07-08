Amazing sculptures take sand artistry to new heights

Paul and Remy Hoggard pose in front of their larger than life Elephant Graveyard sculpture at the Kuwait Sand Park in 2013.
A massive dragon-like sea serpent rising from the sands in Kuwait.
A Lady of Surpassing Beauty.
Paul works on the tire of a racecar for Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi.
The Hoggards get behind the wheels of their Ferrari World racecar.
Remy strikes a pose in front of the massive Biblical themed sculpture.
A close up of the sculpture reveals the sandy details on the massive Giant.
It takes a lot of muscle to carve the massive figures.
A classic child's fairytale comes to life out of sand.
A royal sculpture rises from the sand.
Perfectly sculptured birds perch on a sandy tree.
Extremely detailed warriors march into a sandy battle.
Paul and Remy Hoggard have toured the world creating elaborate sculptures using little more than common tools, sand, water and their bare hands. Check their website Sand Artist for more tips and tricks on how to make these magical designs on your next trip to the beach.