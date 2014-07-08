Amazing sculptures take sand artistry to new heights

Paul and Remy Hoggard have toured the world creating elaborate sculptures using little more than common tools, sand, water and their bare hands. Check their website Sand Artist for more tips and tricks on how to make these magical designs on your next trip to the beach.

Elephant Graveyard Paul and Remy Hoggard pose in front of their larger than life Elephant Graveyard sculpture at the Kuwait Sand Park in 2013. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) elephant--graveyard

Sea Serpent A massive dragon-like sea serpent rising from the sands in Kuwait. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) sea-serpent

Before and After A Lady of Surpassing Beauty. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) before-and-after

F1 Racecare Paul works on the tire of a racecar for Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) f1-racecare

A realstic racecar The Hoggards get behind the wheels of their Ferrari World racecar. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) a-realstic-racecar

David and Goliath Remy strikes a pose in front of the massive Biblical themed sculpture. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) david-and-goliath

David's wrath A close up of the sculpture reveals the sandy details on the massive Giant. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) david's-wrath

A sculpture comes together It takes a lot of muscle to carve the massive figures. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) a-sculpture-comes-together

Jack and the Beanstalk A classic child's fairytale comes to life out of sand. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) jack-and-the-beanstalk

Price of Persia A royal sculpture rises from the sand. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) price-of-persia

Birds Perfectly sculptured birds perch on a sandy tree. (Paul and Remy Hoggard) birds