Kitchy roadside art brings new meaning to trailer trash at Kentucky's Apple Valley Hillbilly Gardens
In the Kentucky town of Paducah, tourists can enjoy a most unusual roadside attraction. Keith Holt’s Apple Valley Hillbilly Gardens and Toyland features exhibits like “Things Angelina Jolie Touched,” and a “Hillbilly Day Care Center,” complete with barbed wire.
Welcome to Apple Valley Hillbilly Gardens

Keith Holt guards his unusual collection of backwoods memorabilia. 

(Dave Seminara)

The entrance to the attraction

Step up to this wacky gate for a one-of-a-kind roadside gallery.

(Dave Seminara)

Toyland this way

There are hundreds of vintage toys and dolls artfully at Holt's Toyland attraction.

(Dave Seminara)

Inside Toyland

Rows and rows of vintage dolls, toys and planes line the shelves.

(Dave Seminara)

Lions and tigers?

Not quite. A dog stands in for a wild animal.

(Dave Seminara)

Odds and ends

Is this the definition of trailer park trash?

(Dave Seminara)

Does furniture grow on trees?

That's one way to display your favorite chairs and bicycles.

(Dave Seminara)

The new Wild West

An old fashioned saloon and hotel.

(Dave Seminara)

Toyland's finest

Vintage collectibles line the walls.

(Dave Seminara)

A simple warning

Religious signage dots the landscape at 'Hillbilly Gardens.'

(Dave Seminara)

