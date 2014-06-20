Kitchy roadside art brings new meaning to trailer trash at Kentucky's Apple Valley Hillbilly Gardens

In the Kentucky town of Paducah, tourists can enjoy a most unusual roadside attraction. Keith Holt’s Apple Valley Hillbilly Gardens and Toyland features exhibits like “Things Angelina Jolie Touched,” and a “Hillbilly Day Care Center,” complete with barbed wire.

Dave Seminara

FoxNews.com

http://www.foxnews.com/

Welcome to Apple Valley Hillbilly Gardens Keith Holt guards his unusual collection of backwoods memorabilia. (Dave Seminara) welcome-to-apple-valley-hillbilly-gardens

The entrance to the attraction Step up to this wacky gate for a one-of-a-kind roadside gallery. (Dave Seminara) the-entrance-to-the-attraction

Toyland this way There are hundreds of vintage toys and dolls artfully at Holt's Toyland attraction. (Dave Seminara) toyland-this-way

Inside Toyland Rows and rows of vintage dolls, toys and planes line the shelves. (Dave Seminara) inside-toyland

Lions and tigers? Not quite. A dog stands in for a wild animal. (Dave Seminara) lions-and-tigers?

Odds and ends Is this the definition of trailer park trash? (Dave Seminara) odds-and-ends

Does furniture grow on trees? That's one way to display your favorite chairs and bicycles. (Dave Seminara) does-furniture-grow-on-trees?

The new Wild West An old fashioned saloon and hotel. (Dave Seminara) the-new-wild-west

Toyland's finest Vintage collectibles line the walls. (Dave Seminara) toyland's-finest