Kitchy roadside art brings new meaning to trailer trash at Kentucky's Apple Valley Hillbilly Gardens

Keith Holt guards his unusual collection of backwoods memorabilia.
Step up to this wacky gate for a one-of-a-kind roadside gallery.
There are hundreds of vintage toys and dolls artfully at Holt's Toyland attraction.
Rows and rows of vintage dolls, toys and planes line the shelves.
Not quite. A dog stands in for a wild animal.
Is this the definition of trailer park trash?
That's one way to display your favorite chairs and bicycles.
An old fashioned saloon and hotel.
Vintage collectibles line the walls.
Religious signage dots the landscape at 'Hillbilly Gardens.'
In the Kentucky town of Paducah, tourists can enjoy a most unusual roadside attraction. Keith Holt’s Apple Valley Hillbilly Gardens and Toyland features exhibits like “Things Angelina Jolie Touched,” and a “Hillbilly Day Care Center,” complete with barbed wire.