Among the more than 10,000 artifacts are 23,000 still images and 500 hours of video and film, plus 1,970 oral histories.
Eyewitness accounts, like this one, fill the space, as well as TV news reports, police-radio tapes, and more.
Two steel "tridents" recovered from the World Trade Center site stand in the entry pavilion area. They were embedded in the bedrock following the attacks.
Pictures of the 9/11 hijackers are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
The "Survivor's Stairs" are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. On 9/11, this staircase offered a clear exit from the World Trade Center Plaza to Vesey Street, providing a means of escape for hundreds fleeing from the towers after the attacks and became a symbol of survival from that day.
The Last Column inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum bares the symbols of the Port Authority Police Department and the FDNY, with the hand-drawn numbers 37 and 343, for the number of courageous Port Authority cops and city firefighters who perished on 9/11.
Blessing memorial cards are seen in the historical exhibition section of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
A crushed fire engine from FDNY Ladder 3, which lost 11 members on 9/11.
The National September 11 Memorial & Museum opens its doors to the public on May 21. Here’s a look inside this tribute to the thousands who died that day.