Albuquerque tourism prepares for the end of 'Breaking Bad'
When the series finale of "Breaking Bad" airs on Sept. 29, the city of Albuquerque will be nursing an emotional hangover.

Jesse Pinkman's House

Any "Breaking Bad" fan will recognize Jesse Pinkman's house, which is pointed out on all of the tours, and which is located in Albuquerque's film-friendly "Albuquerque Country Club" neighborhood.

(Nadine Jolie)

Crossroads Motel

The ABQ Trolley Co. tour takes you by the infamous Crossroads Motel; a meth den on the show, but a regular motel in real life.

(Nadine Jolie)

Public Art

One percent of every new building project is skimmed off the top for public art projects like this one.

(Nadine Jolie)

The Candy Lady

Maker of the famous "blue meth", the Candy Lady sells baggies of it, as well as Pez dispensers replicating the show's characters.

(Nadine Jolie)

El Pinto

An Albuquerque institution, this New Mexican restaurant is a favorite of Bryan Cranston's.

(Nadine Jolie)

Chiles at El Pinto

New Mexico is famous for its chiles, which are hung in doorways at houses and restaurants alike.

(Nadine Jolie)

Hotel Albuquerque

With classic Spanish-style architecture, the sprawling Hotel Albuquerque is a short walk from Old Town.

(Nadine Jolie)

Routes Rentals

Biking around town on the Jesse Pinkman Biking Bad Tour with Routes Rentals.

(Nadine Jolie)

Bathing Bad

Great Face & Body gives you the Bathing Bad Experience, allowing fans to make their own blue "meth" bath salts, full of essential oils and smelling divine.

(Nadine Jolie)

Marble Brewery

Limited-edition IPAs Heisenberg's Dark and Walt's White Lie at award-winning craft-brewery Marble Brewery.

(Nadine Jolie)

Goodbye to Bad

A signed cast photograph hangs at the Hotel Albuquerque, the site of the "Breaking Bad" cast wrap party.

(Nadine Jolie)

Hotel Albuquerque Breaking Bad Package

Sign up for the Hotel Albuquerque's Breaking Bad package, and receive goodies including baggies of The Candy Lady's blue "meth" rock candy, Los Pollos Hermanos seasoning salts, and postcards, stickers and magnets depicting the show.

(Nadine Jolie)

Hot Air Ballooning

It's not all Heisenberg in Albuquerque. Home to the world's largest Hot Air Balloon Festival, tourists can take to the skies with Rainbow Ryders.

(Nadine Jolie)

Petroglyph National Monument

The author hikes at Petroglyph National Monument, a sacred place for New Mexico's Pueblo people.

(Nadine Jolie )

