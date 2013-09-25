Albuquerque tourism prepares for the end of 'Breaking Bad'

Jesse Pinkman's House
Any "Breaking Bad" fan will recognize Jesse Pinkman's house, which is pointed out on all of the tours, and which is located in Albuquerque's film-friendly "Albuquerque Country Club" neighborhood.
Crossroads Motel
The ABQ Trolley Co. tour takes you by the infamous Crossroads Motel; a meth den on the show, but a regular motel in real life.
Public Art
One percent of every new building project is skimmed off the top for public art projects like this one.
The Candy Lady
Maker of the famous "blue meth", the Candy Lady sells baggies of it, as well as Pez dispensers replicating the show's characters.
El Pinto
An Albuquerque institution, this New Mexican restaurant is a favorite of Bryan Cranston's.
Chiles at El Pinto
New Mexico is famous for its chiles, which are hung in doorways at houses and restaurants alike.
Hotel Albuquerque
With classic Spanish-style architecture, the sprawling Hotel Albuquerque is a short walk from Old Town.
Routes Rentals
Biking around town on the Jesse Pinkman Biking Bad Tour with Routes Rentals.
Bathing Bad
Great Face & Body gives you the Bathing Bad Experience, allowing fans to make their own blue "meth" bath salts, full of essential oils and smelling divine.
Marble Brewery
Limited-edition IPAs Heisenberg's Dark and Walt's White Lie at award-winning craft-brewery Marble Brewery.
Goodbye to Bad
A signed cast photograph hangs at the Hotel Albuquerque, the site of the "Breaking Bad" cast wrap party.
Hotel Albuquerque Breaking Bad Package
Sign up for the Hotel Albuquerque's Breaking Bad package, and receive goodies including baggies of The Candy Lady's blue "meth" rock candy, Los Pollos Hermanos seasoning salts, and postcards, stickers and magnets depicting the show.
Hot Air Ballooning
It's not all Heisenberg in Albuquerque. Home to the world's largest Hot Air Balloon Festival, tourists can take to the skies with Rainbow Ryders.
Petroglyph National Monument
The author hikes at Petroglyph National Monument, a sacred place for New Mexico's Pueblo people.
When the series finale of "Breaking Bad" airs on Sept. 29, the city of Albuquerque will be nursing an emotional hangover.