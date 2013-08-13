Star gazing adventure in Chile’s Atacama Desert

A lone pink flamingo feeds as the sun sets upon the Salar de Atacama salt flats.
Solo hikes are not recommended in the Atacama Desert.
The tiny Meteorite Museum in the town of San Pedro de Atacama has a fascinating display of meteorites.
The Alto Atacama Desert Lodge has its own private observatory where guests can stargaze.
A spectacular sunset in the Valley of the Moon in the Atacama Desert.
Hikers climb their way down a riverbank in the Atacama Desert.
The mirror-like Laguna Cejar is more saline than the Dead Sea.
Cacti line the ridgeline while pampas grass sways in the breeze along a riverbank in the Atacama Desert.
A viewing area on the expansive salt flats of the Salar de Atacama.
There’s a mystical, otherworldly appeal to the vast, dramatic landscapes of the Atacama Desert, known for being the world's highest and driest desert.