Star gazing adventure in Chile’s Atacama Desert

There’s a mystical, otherworldly appeal to the vast, dramatic landscapes of the Atacama Desert, known for being the world's highest and driest desert.

Blane Bachelor

chile_AtacamaDesertChileflamingos A lone pink flamingo feeds as the sun sets upon the Salar de Atacama salt flats. (Blane Bachelor) chile_atacamadesertchileflamingos

chile_LosCordoneshike Solo hikes are not recommended in the Atacama Desert. (Blane Bachelor) chile_loscordoneshike

chile_MeteoriteMuseum The tiny Meteorite Museum in the town of San Pedro de Atacama has a fascinating display of meteorites. (Blane Bachelor) chile_meteoritemuseum

chile_SunsetObservatory The Alto Atacama Desert Lodge has its own private observatory where guests can stargaze. (Alto Atacama Desert Lodge & Spa) chile_sunsetobservatory

chile_ValledeLaLunasunset A spectacular sunset in the Valley of the Moon in the Atacama Desert. (Blane Bachelor) chile_valledelalunasunset

chile_AltoAtacama The adobe exterior of the Alto Atacama blends seamlessly with its desert surroundings. (Alto Atacama Desert Lodge & Spa) chile_altoatacama

chile_Riverhike Hikers climb their way down a riverbank in the Atacama Desert. (Blane Bachelor) chile_riverhike

chile_LagunaCejar The mirror-like Laguna Cejar is more saline than the Dead Sea. (Blane Bachelor) chile_lagunacejar

chile_riverhike3 Cacti line the ridgeline while pampas grass sways in the breeze along a riverbank in the Atacama Desert. (Blane Bachelor) chile_riverhike3