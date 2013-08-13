Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

South America

Star gazing adventure in Chile’s Atacama Desert
There’s a mystical, otherworldly appeal to the vast, dramatic landscapes of the Atacama Desert, known for being the world's highest and driest desert.

chile_AtacamaDesertChileflamingos

A lone pink flamingo feeds as the sun sets upon the Salar de Atacama salt flats. 

(Blane Bachelor)

chile_LosCordoneshike

Solo hikes are not recommended in the Atacama Desert. 

(Blane Bachelor)

chile_MeteoriteMuseum

The tiny Meteorite Museum in the town of San Pedro de Atacama has a fascinating display of meteorites. 

 

(Blane Bachelor)

chile_SunsetObservatory

The Alto Atacama Desert Lodge has its own private observatory where guests can stargaze. 

(Alto Atacama Desert Lodge & Spa)

chile_ValledeLaLunasunset

A spectacular sunset in the Valley of the Moon in the Atacama Desert.

 

(Blane Bachelor)

chile_AltoAtacama

The adobe exterior of the Alto Atacama blends seamlessly with its desert surroundings.
(Alto Atacama Desert Lodge & Spa)

chile_Riverhike

Hikers climb their way down a riverbank in the Atacama Desert.

 

(Blane Bachelor)

chile_LagunaCejar

The mirror-like Laguna Cejar is more saline than the Dead Sea. 

(Blane Bachelor)

chile_riverhike3

Cacti line the ridgeline while pampas grass sways in the breeze along a riverbank in the Atacama Desert. 

(Blane Bachelor)

chile_SalardeAtacamatables

A viewing area on the expansive salt flats of the Salar de Atacama. 

 

(Blane Bachelor)

Star gazing adventure in Chile’s Atacama Desert

There’s a mystical, otherworldly appeal to the vast, dramatic landscapes of the Atacama Desert, known for being the world's highest and driest desert.

More From Our Sponsors