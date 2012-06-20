Where and what to eat in Cuba

Inside La Guarida, the famous paladar in Havana.
Cubita coffee for breakfast (coffee in small Dixie cup)
El Patio, Plaza de la Catedral
El Patio’s open air restaurant at Plaza de la Catedral
The bartender at El Bodeguita del Medio in Havana, Cuba, making mojitos.
Mojito in Havana Club glass
Salsa band performing inside El Bodeguita del Media
Coco taxi driving on the Malecon: Havana, Cuba
Malecon the sea side highway in Havana at sunrise
Outside of La Guarida
Lobster entrée at La Guarida
Bartenders inside La Terraza watching baseball on TV
View of water from inside La Terraza
La Terraza, sea side restaurant, Cojimar, Cuba
Hotel Nacional de Cuba
A view of the pool at the Hotel Nacional
El Floridita exterior– famous bar for daiquiris, Havana, Cuba
Food in Cuba sometimes gets a bad rap. While not all dishes appeal to all palates, you can still dine like a king on fresh fish, decadent desserts and fabulous drinks.