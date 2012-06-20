Fox News
Where and what to eat in Cuba
Food in Cuba sometimes gets a bad rap. While not all dishes appeal to all palates, you can still dine like a king on fresh fish, decadent desserts and fabulous drinks.   

Inside La Guarida, the famous paladar in Havana. 

Cubita coffee for breakfast (coffee in small Dixie cup)

 

El Patio,  Plaza de la Catedral

 

El Patio’s open air restaurant at Plaza de la Catedral

 

The bartender at El Bodeguita del Medio in Havana, Cuba, making mojitos.

 

Mojito in Havana Club glass 

Salsa band performing inside El Bodeguita del Media

 

Coco taxi driving on the Malecon: Havana, Cuba

 

Malecon the sea side highway in Havana at sunrise

 

Outside of La Guarida

Lobster entrée at La Guarida

Bartenders inside La Terraza watching baseball on TV

 

View of water from inside La Terraza

 

La Terraza, sea side restaurant, Cojimar, Cuba

 

Hotel Nacional de Cuba

 

A view of the pool at the Hotel Nacional 

El Floridita exterior– famous bar for daiquiris, Havana, Cuba

 

