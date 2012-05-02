Fox News
The hidden gems of Nicaragua
Curious world travelers are gradually starting to seek out the picturesque landscape of Nicaragua with its miles of white sandy beaches, rain forests and rugged mountains.

photo2

Nicaragua Reimagined

Nicaragua as a tourist mecca is still hard for many to imagine, but since those days of rebels ravishing the country, it seems to have come a long way.

(Ruth Ravve)

photo1

See Where the Old World Meets the New

New hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars are opening up on the coasts and around the colonial cities, like Granada, which at first glance looks like a pretty but faded postcard. Older Spanish style buildings border the city's center square and decorated horse drawn buggies can be hired for travel around the area.

(Ruth Ravve)

photo9

Visit the Lava

Unique geologic rock formations left by volcanic eruptions of the past have become sought out tourist attractions.

(Ruth Ravve)

photo7

Take a Day Trip

Since flying to Nicaragua is not on a lot of people's agendas, tour companies try to entice people who are visiting Costa Rica to take day trips over the border. Small buses carrying sightseers travel back and forth across the border everyday. Once there, many surprised visitors
want to stay for more than a day.

(Ruth Ravve)

photo6

Do Your Wallet a Favor

Travel agents claim tourism in Nicaragua is growing at about 15 percent every year. Part of the reason might be the fact that everything is so inexpensive, especially compared to Costa Rica.

(Ruth Ravve)

photo13

Do Some Shopping

When visiting Granada, be sure to meet the dozens of artists from around the country who gather there, hoping to sell their paintings or sculptures or wooden carvings at the city's cultural festival. Haggling was the exercise of the day.

(Ruth Ravve)

photo14

Learn from the Local Geologists

Volcanoes and volcanic craters are the main attraction at the national park, which is well maintained by local geologists. Adventurous people can actually drive up toward the top of the mountains for a spectacular, breathtaking view across the valley. 

(Ruth Ravve)

photo4

Enjoy the Beaches

The Nicaraguan beaches are not so different from those to the south, in its neighboring country, Costa Rica. The difference is, Costa Rica has become one of the most popular destinations for globetrotters in the world. 

(Ruth Ravve)

