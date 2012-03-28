Wonders of Cuba

The most populous island nation in the Caribbean, Cuba has long been an alluring tourist destination. Now with the easing of travel restriction for Americans, it is easy to see some of the wonders of the country.

iStock_000016502554Large Trinidad A colonial city in central Cuba, Trinidad has been a UNESCO heritage city since 1988. Here is a view of Trinidad's historic convent, Antiguo Convento de San Francisco de Asis. (iStock) istock_000016502554large

iStock_000014537613Large El Capitolio The National Capitol Building in Havana, Cuba, was built in 1929 and used to be the seat of government in Cuba until the Cuban Revolution in the 1950's. (iStock) istock_000014537613large

iStock_000015257057Largeplaza Plaza Vieja Old Havana's Plaza Vieja (or Old Square) was built in 1559 and became the site of many historic processions, executions, bullfights, and fiestas. (iStock) istock_000015257057largeplaza

iStock_000015064211Largebeach Varadero Varadero is one of the largest resort towns in the Caribbean. Located in the province of Matanzas, Varadero also carries the name "Playa Azul," or "blue beach," you can see why. (iStock) istock_000015064211largebeach

golfing_varadero_ap Varadero Golf Club The Varadero Golf Club was the first 18-hole golf course in Cuba. Its classic design boasts broad roads and wide greens bordered by coconut and papaya trees. (AP) golfing_varadero_ap

iStock_000015577588Largestreet Havana Centro The city of Havana attracts over a million tourists annually. Havana is known worldwide for its rich history, culture, architecture and monuments. (iStock) istock_000015577588largestreet