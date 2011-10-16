Fox News
6 Top Spots in Florida to Have Your Own 'Big Year'
Bird and wildlife watching contributed $3.1 billion to Florida’s economy in 2006, and 746,000 people came to Florida primarily with wildlife-watching on the brain.

An aerial view of Garden Key and Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park.

(National Park Service)

A great egret in an Everglades National Park cypress swamp.

(National Park Service)

Sandhill cranes visit often at Lake Kissimmee State Park.

(U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

Birders on the beach at St. George Island State Park.

(Chelle Koster Walton)

Birders gather at the shores of "Ding" Darling's impoundments to watch birds feed at low tide.

(Chelle Koster Walton)

Breakfast time at "Ding" Darling refuge.

(Chelle Koster Walton)

Bird flurry at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge.

(Lou Kellenberger Photographer)

Birders at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge.

(Betsy Kellenberger Photographer)

