Vacation Like a Twilight Star in Brazil

A village in Paraty. Paraty is the shooting location of the island of Esme where Bella and Edward share their honeymoon.
While in Paraty visit Saco de Mamanguá where you can go for a swim in the bay where Edward and Bella filmed parts of their steamy honeymoon scenes.
Beyond Saco, Paraty has 44 more beaches to choose from. You can explore the cove at Grande or Jabaquara beach or enjoy a more secluded sun at Pouso da CajaÍba or São Gonçalo.
While filming, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart stayed at the Pousada do Ouro, a quaint hotel nestled in the heart of the historical center of town. Nearby restaurants worth taking in include, Kontiki, the island restaurant in the middle of the bay specializing in in seafood paella and Banana da Terra where Chef Ana Bueno takes a unique spin on the culinary traditions of traditional Brazilian caiçara communities.
In real life Paraty is a preserved Portuguese colonial town located on Costa Verde (the green coast).
A church in Paraty. Just 4 miles outside of town is one of the best cachaca distilleries in Brazil, the Maria Izabel distillery where you can take a tour and a tasting.
Arches of Lapa. Edward and Bella filmed a taxi sequence in the Lapa neighborhood of Rio, famous for its 18th Century Grand white arched Carioca aqueduct, which at one time carried water down from the Rio Carioca and now serves as a viaduct to the Bondinho de Santa Teresa tram that connects the downtown area to the Santa Teresa area.
Christ the Redeemer, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, stands tall on the Corcovado mountain in the Tijuca Forest National Park in Rio de Janeiro and is the world's 5th largest statue.
Pattinson and Stewart stayed at the stately Copacabana Palace while filming in Rio. The Palace is located in the heart of the sexy Copacabana neighborhood, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
The boardwalk in Copacabana. Be sure to check out the Hotel Cipriani Restaurant, one of the most sophisticated restaurants in Rio juxtaposed with the hedonist’s heaven, Bar do Copo next to the hotel pool.
The hotel is a mere hop from Copacabana Beach, four miles of white sandy shoreline, dotted with food stalls selling fresh squeezed juices and Caipirinhas.
Visit the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum, one of Rio de Janeiro main landmarks.
Named for its resemblance to loaf sugar, Sugarloaf Mountain or Pão de Açúcar, is located on the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro. Cable cars run up and down the mountain every 20 minutes.
Over the past year, Twilight’s cast and crew descended on the Brazilian capital Rio de Janiero and outlying environs for filming (and a little fun in the sun). You can easily follow their real and fictional footsteps on your next jaunt to the South American country by hitting the following three hot spots.