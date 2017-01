Smithsonian Adds Chilean Mine Rescue Exhibit

The exhibition includes one of the rescue capsules used to bring the miners to safety, new video footage, mementos and personal stories from the miners.

The helmet of Chilean miner Carlos Barrios.

The Phoenix rescue capsule used to bring the miners to the surface.