Traffic at LAX blocked off after police find 'suspicious things' in truck

Police diverted traffic from a lower-level checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning after identifying a truck containing "suspicious things."

The police were first alerted at 8:40 a.m., according to KNBC.

Airport police responded to find a man in a truck with "multiple firearms," the station reported, as well as "other suspicious things."

A bomb squad was reportedly deployed to inspect the findings.

Traffic has since been diverted to the upper level of World Way North, KNBC reports.

Footage shot by witness Nathan Mendelsohn shows police blocking off entryways to the airport, including the area around Vicksburg Avenue and Century Boulevard, just east of the airport terminal. Mendelsohn further reported seeing a bomb squad enter the airport, but could not comment on where they were headed.

This is a developing story.