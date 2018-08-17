Airport police at LAX find 'suspicious things' in truck, temporarily block off traffic

Traffic to Los Angeles International Airport has once again resumed after police blocked roads leading to a lower-level checkpoint on Friday morning, reportedly after identifying a truck containing "suspicious things."

The police were first alerted of the truck at 8:40 a.m., according to KNBC.

Airport police responded to find a man in the vehicle with "multiple firearms," the station reported, as well as "other suspicious things," according to airport police.

A bomb squad was reportedly deployed to inspect the findings.

Traffic was diverted to the upper level of World Way North, KNBC reports.

Footage shot by witness Nathan Mendelsohn initially showed police blocking off entryways to the airport, including the area around Vicksburg Avenue and Century Boulevard, just east of the airport terminal. Mendelsohn further reported seeing a bomb squad enter the airport, but could not comment on where they were headed.

A later tweet from Mendelsohn appeared to show traffic moving normally at the airport.

This is a developing story.