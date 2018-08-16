Andy Cohen laments Delta flight's U-turn over broken toilet on Instagram

Andy Cohen, who never shies away from speaking his mind, took to Instagram to detail the saga his France-bound Delta flight making a U-turn almost halfway through the trip and returning to New York City due to “inoperative lavatories.”

On Aug. 14, the Bravo TV host was aboard Flight 412 en route to the city of Nice.

Three and a half hours into the transatlantic trip, the pilots made a U-turn back to the States after the lavatories became "inoperative," a Delta rep confirmed to Fox News.

According to The Daily Mail, the captain decided to turn the plane around as Delta had more staff available in the U.S. to fix the issue. According to Cohen, a passenger onboard apparently broke the plane’s toilets.

“How’s this? We were two hours outside of Europe, somebody pooped or put something down the toilet that it didn’t go and broke the toilets. We had to turn around to fix the f------ toilet,” 50-year-old Cohen wrote on Instagram Stories to his 2.6 million followers, People reported.

“To the person on the Delta flight to Nice that put a foreign object down the toilet … tell me who you are because we’re going to find you … I think they should sacrifice themselves at the beginning of the flight,” he added.

Touching down on JFK Airport, the flight was rescheduled for the following day. Cohen and his friend Bruce Bozzi boarded again, and the flight went on to land in France without issue.

Representatives for Delta returned Fox News’ request for comment on the story with the following statement:

“Delta apologizes to our customers for the inconvenience after Delta flight 412 to Nice, France returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport after the crew received an indication that the lavatories were inoperative,” a spokesperson confirmed. “The flight landed without incident and the aircraft proceeded to the gate for maintenance inspection."

"Customers have been re-accommodated on an alternate flight and were offered a gesture of service recovery for the disruption to their travel.”