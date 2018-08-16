American Airlines flight carrying Mike Huckabee detained at Nashville airport due to ill passenger

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was detained on an American Airlines flight at Nashville International Airport on Thursday morning, but he appeared to have a sense of humor about it.

The flight, which had arrived at the airport from Los Angeles at 5 a.m., was moved to a “remote” area of the airport while one of the passengers was evaluated, a representative for American Airlines (BNA) told The Tennessean.

ALASKA AIRLINES BLAMES ODOR THAT FORCED PLANE TO LAND ON 'SOMEONE OR SOMETHING IN THE CABIN'

Huckabee confirmed via Twitter at around 5:30 a.m. CST that he wasn’t allowed to get off the plane, but also claimed no one was being allowed use of the bathroom, and that passengers had been “quarantined” on the aircraft.

“5 hr red eye flight on @AmericanAir Nashville from LA. On ground for 40 min and now told someone on board is sick & we are being towed to other gate and quarantined until all checked out. Can’t get up to go to bathroom or get off plane. It’s the Russians! I just know it!” he wrote.

About a half hour later, he followed up with a photo of what appeared to be an ambulance and a fire truck surrounding the plane.

“1 hr after landing got to far away gate where @AmericanAir will hopefully get us off this plane! Medical personal at gate. Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA!” wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

A representative for American Airlines confirmed that the situation had been cleared as of 7 a.m. CST. The Nashville International Airport (BNA) also confirmed to The Tennessean that all passengers were eventually allowed to deplane.

The condition of the ill passenger is not clear, but a BNA spokesperson said the traveler had been “medically cleared” prior to the flight, but was “talking about the recent illness and other passengers on board became worried of exposure,” according to The Tennessean.

"For safety, passengers were held by BNA Police until contact was made with the physician to confirm clearance, which it was," said the airport spokesperson.