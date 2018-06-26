JetBlue plane loses communication on JFK Airport tarmac, triggering security scare

A JetBlue flight reportedly became unresponsive to tower communications while taxiing for departure at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City Tuesday evening, triggering a security scare.

Flight 1623 was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles at 7:30 pm ET, but stopped responding to air traffic control before takeoff.

Law enforcement agencies surrounded the plane once it lost communication.

According to tweets from passengers, “heavily armed” police officers and FBI agents boarded the plane to investigate the security incident.

The FAA released a statement about the situation, saying the plane experienced a “radio equipment problem.”

“JetBlue 1623, an Airbus A320, experienced a radio equipment problem while taxing for departure at John F. Kennedy International Airport tonight at 8 p.m. The crew requested to return to the ramp. The FAA will investigate.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS