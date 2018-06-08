SeaWorld getting rid of plastic straws, plastic bags at all US parks

Visitors to SeaWorld won’t be taking home their Shamu-themed merchandise in handy plastics bag anymore.

According to SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., all 12 of its parks across the United States have done away with one-time-use plastic straws and plastic bags.

"This milestone environmental achievement is a testament to our mission to protect the environment, the ocean and the animals we share our planet with, which are currently threatened by unprecedented amounts of plastic pollution," John Reilly, the interim chief executive officer for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., said in a press release.

"We see the harmful effects of plastic pollution in the animals we rescue and rehabilitate, and therefore, recognize the importance of doing our part to curb plastic pollution."

SeaWorld’s announcement follows similar efforts of companies working to ban disposable plastics, including Alaska Airlines and McDonald’s, the latter of which announced plans to ban plastic straws at some of its U.K. locations as part of a test program. (A shareholder proposal to ban plastic straws from McDonald’s locations in the U.S. was voted down in May.)

A couple of major cities across the United States have also previously voted to ban plastic drinking straws, including Miami Beach, Seattle and Malibu. The last two will enact their new regulations come July.

A representative for SeaWorld was not immediately available to comment on what will replace the park’s plastic bags and straws, although the company does offer reusable bags, as shown in the picture above.

In addition to SeaWorld’s 12 parks, non-recyclable and non-reusable plastic items are also being phased out at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s other parks, including Aquatica parks, Sesame Place, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove and Water Country USA, the company confirmed.