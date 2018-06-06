Expand / Collapse search
Former British Airways pilot admits being over alcohol limit

Officials say Julian Monaghan's blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit for a pilot when he was arrested in January.

A former British Airways pilot has admitted being over the legal limit for alcohol while in a commercial airplane cockpit.

Julian Monaghan pleaded guilty to reporting for duty while his blood alcohol count was over the legal limit in Crawley Magistrates' Court Tuesday.

The 49-year-old had been arrested at Gatwick Airport in January. Officials say his blood alcohol count was more than four times the legal limit for a pilot.

Monaghan is scheduled to be sentenced in June.  (SWNS)

Monaghan is no longer working as a pilot. He is scheduled to be sentenced later in June.