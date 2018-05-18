Parents suing American Airlines over death of 25-year-old woman say they never heard from airline

The parents of a South Carolina woman who are suing American Airlines for her wrongful death say they never heard from the company after the tragedy.



Christopher and Tina Starks, along with their lawyer Brad Cranshaw, appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” Thursday and told the host about the death of their 25-year-old daughter, Brittany Oswell, who suffered an embolism midflight in April 2016.

Oswell, a nurse from the Midlands area, was flying home from Hawaii with her husband Cory on American Airlines Flight A102 when she began to feel “dizzy and disoriented” and ultimately fainted. A doctor aboard the flight spoke with Oswell after she regained consciousness and initially believed she was suffering from a panic attack, per court documents obtained by Columbia’s The State.

According to the lawsuit, a few hours later, as the plane was flying over Albuquerque, N.M., Cory took Oswell to the lavatory, where she collapsed on the floor, vomited and defecated on herself. The doctor on the flight examined Oswell again and instructed the flight crew to notify the pilot so the plane could to be diverted to the nearest airport and she could receive medical attention.

The doctor then spoke with the pilot about Oswell’s symptoms, but after consulting with another doctor on the ground, the pilot decided to continue on to their destination of Dallas-Forth Worth, which was still about 90 minutes away, the lawsuit claims.

In his attempt to help Oswell, the doctor tried to use the medical equipment on board the plane but discovered it wasn’t functioning. One blood pressure machine was broken and the other was giving an error message.

At this time, Oswell stopped breathing and no longer had a pulse. The doctor attempted to use the defibrillator, but despite three attempts, no shock was administered. Flight crew and the doctor then took turns administering CPR, but Oswell never regained consciousness.

Upon landing, Oswell was taken to Baylor Medical Center. Two days later, on April 18, 2016, she was declared brain dead and taken off life support. Her cause of death was listed as acute massive pulmonary embolism and cardiogenic shock, the lawsuit states.

Oswell’s family is now suing American Airlines, accusing them of negligence for failing to divert the plane, among other things, which they believe resulted in her death. They are seeking damages in an amount to be determined by a jury for severe emotional distress, anxiety, grief and sorrow.

“We got her home but not in the way we wanted to get her,” Tina told Kelly. “We’ve never heard from American Airlines.”

“We’re left without a daughter and no reasons why. They haven’t told us why they wouldn’t divert the flight. We know nothing. We want to know what happened,” Christopher said.

Cranshaw told Kelly they are currently in federal district court and should get an answer from American Airlines “shortly.”

“It’s a tragedy. We can’t go back in time. The airline can’t give us back Cory’s wife, but we’re interested to know what the airline plans to do,” he said.

A spokesperson for American Airlines released the following statement to Fox News: “We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint.”