You can celebrate Meghan and Harry's royal wedding on this private themed cruise

On May 19, Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle to wed Prince Harry in a lavish ceremony that will undoubtedly be remembered as the wedding of the year. And guess what: You’re invited. Sort of.

Quintessentially, a British concierge company, is inviting one lucky person to book a 100-year-old coal fired steam boat that can hold up to 50 of his or her closest friends for a day of partying on the River Thames.

“We will create a bespoke party for you and your guests to enjoy the wedding festivities from the heart of the action,” the company said in a statement. “Your skipper will cruise along the River Thames and during the wedding ceremony you will be docked at Windsor Promenade with spectacular views of Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel.”

On the boat guests can also interact with the host, a royal historian who will provide insider knowledge as the wedding unfolds on shore.

The boat ride will also come with live music and an endless flow of champagne so you can toast to the couple all day long. Don’t worry, there will be food too, including canapes and a full afternoon tea.

Here’s how the day will break down if you choose to book the ship:

10 a.m. - Arrive at Windsor Racecourse where the boat is moored

10:30 a.m. - Board the boat and cruise to Windsor Castle with morning snacks and drinks

10:45 a.m. - Arrive at Windsor Promenade, your mooring for the day

11 a.m. - Chat with the royal insider

11:30 a.m. - Short cruise taking in the varied views of Windsor Castle while live, upbeat music plays

12 p.m. - Watch the royal wedding on screens positioned around the boat and enjoy lunch

1 p.m. - Free time to disembark and mingle among the crowds in Windsor Town (guided by local hosts)

2:30 p.m. - Cruise and afternoon tea and drinks while live, upbeat music adds to the party atmosphere

4 p.m. - Disembark at Windsor Racecourse

Quintessentially can also manage chauffeurs or helicopters to get you to Windsor Racecourse for more partying.

Interested? Great, it will only cost you $59,000 for the day. No one ever said being royally adjacent was cheap. To request more information or book, visit quintessentially.com.

