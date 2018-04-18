Southwest CEO expresses 'deepest sympathies' over passenger death

Hours after a passenger was killed in the emergency landing of Southwest Airlines flight 1380 at Philadelphia International Airport on April 17, the carrier’s CEO took to YouTube to offer condolences for the tragic incident.

"On behalf of the Southwest family, I want to extend my deepest sympathies for the family and the loved ones of our deceased customer. They are our immediate and primary concern and we will do all that we can to support them during this difficult time,” Gary Kelly said.

In the minute-and-a-half clip, which has since been viewed nearly 84,000 times, the CEO also thanked the flight crew and first responders in Philadelphia while pledging Southwest’s "full support and cooperation" to the National Transportation Safety Board through further investigation.

Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque was killed after flight 1380’s engine catastrophically exploded midair during the midday flight. Seven other passengers also suffered injuries, Fox News reports. The flight was headed from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Dallas' Love Field; the Boeing 737-700 plane was carrying 144 passengers and five crew members.

The fatality marks the first passenger death in Southwest’s 50-year history, MarketWatch reports.

Kelly has served in his current role as CEO of Southwest since 2004, according to Southwest.