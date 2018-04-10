Disney World unveils giant Avatar-inspired mechanical suit

Disney World just made a big announcement that’s sure to entice Avatar fans to visit the park.

To mark Animal Kingdom's 20th anniversary, the resort plans to debut a high-tech utility suit at "Pandora: The World of Avatar" inspired by the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP) suits from the movie.

BEN & JERRY'S GIVING OUT FREE ICE CREAM IN HONOR OF FREE CONE DAY

The Pandora Conservation Initiative Utility Suit was unveiled in a video on the Disney Parks blog Saturday. It was designed in a partnership among Lightstorm Entertainment, Disney Parks Live Entertainment, Michael Curry Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, according to the blog.

"These are actually suits that have been developed by scientists to go out into the wilderness to explore the plant life and the animals,” Executive Producer Laura Offerdahl explains in a video about the making of the suit.

The 10-foot tall suit was designed with articulated hands and a shoulder span of more than five feet, as well as claw marks and battle scars from a Thanator — an alpha predator on Pandora, according to Fox 35.

It will be operated by a human pilot and roam around the 12-acre land, sharing with visitors “the story of Pandora and their experience, and what it’s like to be on this planet,” according to Show Director Tony Giordano per The Verge.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Guests can expect to see the new attraction roaming around Animal Kingdom beginning April 22.