American Airlines agent named 'Miracle' saves teens from suspected human trafficking incident

Two teens were saved from becoming victims of a human trafficking by nothing less than a miracle — literally.

The two young girls had approached an American Airlines ticket agent — whose name is Denice Miracle — at Sacramento International Airport, trying to board a flight to New York with no identification or return tickets. Miracle, however, felt something was wrong.

Miracle immediately notified sheriff's deputy Todd Sanderson, and the two are now being celebrated as heroes for saving the 15- and a 17-year-old female from a possible human trafficking incident, Fox 40 reported.

"I fully believe she probably prevented these girls from becoming victims," Sanderson told the outlet of the Aug. 31 incident.

According to KTRK, Miracle felt uneasy when the girls approached her ticket counter armed only with two first-class tickets and small luggage. Apparently, a man they called "Drey" connected with them on Instagram, promising them $2,000 for modeling and performing in music videos.

Miracle discovered that the teens' flights were one-way tickets paid for with a fraudulent credit card, which authorities say the girls were “shocked” to realize. The girls were soon reunited with their families, who had no idea they intended to travel to the Big Apple.

American Airlines applauded Miracle for her quick thinking, KTRK also reported, stating that her her training may have saved the girls' lives. As for the human trafficking suspect, there is no word yet on whether he has been caught, or what charges he may face.

In July, American Airlines amped up their efforts to prevent human trafficking and child sexual exploitation by teaming up with End Child Prostitution and Trafficking USA to train the airline’s 120,000 employees, initiate corporate policies and educate travelers, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“People think this is only happening in other countries. They don't realize it could be happening on a domestic carrier on a domestic flight,” said Michelle Guelbart, director of private sector engagement at the nonprofit.