Southwest plane passengers forced to evacuate before take off at John Wayne Airport

A Southwest plane was forced to evacuate at California’s John Wayne Airport on Monday night after a fire broke out on board, the airport said.

Flight 2123 was set to take off from the airport for San Jose, Calif. At 7:25 p.m. when the ground crew saw smoke from the rear of the plane, according to ABC 7. The airport said the fire is believed to have occurred in the auxiliary power unit.

The plane’s emergency slides were deployed and the plane’s 139 passengers and five crew members evacuated safely, the airport said. There were a few “minor injuries,” but no one was taken to the hospital.

The airport initially said the plane had landed prior to the fire, but later corrected their tweet.

The airport said its operations were back to normal.