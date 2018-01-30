Fox on runway at Manchester Airport allegedly halts operations

Operations were reportedly momentarily halted at the Manchester Airport in England when a fox ran onto the tarmac before scurrying across the lawn beside the runway, says a witness.

The daring critter was recorded by someone watching the planes take off on runway 23L on Friday. The video was shared on the YouTube channel MT Aviation.

“Out of the corner of my eye I noticed an animal on the runway, later to discover it was a fox. This is something we have never seen before as with the perimeter fencing it’s hard, even for animals, to get onto the runway,” the filmmaker wrote about the incident.

“All else aside an animal on the runway can cause serious harm to the aircraft if struck whilst taking off. Operations were momentarily stopped and airfield ops with the situation quickly with normal operations back under way shortly,” the filmmaker added.

After the fox disappeared from site, the video shows a security vehicle driving after it.

This isn’t the first time an unwanted visitor made its way onto airport runway. Staff at Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport in Utqiaġvik, Alaska were for a surprise last year when they discovered a 450-pound seal lounging on the tarmac. A few months later, two polar bears were spotted at the same airport.

A representative from the Manchester Airport was not immediately available for comment.