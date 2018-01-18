Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines

Turkey uses large crane to remove skidded plane from slope

Associated Press
  • Image 1 of 2
  • Image 2 of 2

Turkish authorities are using a large crane to lift a passenger plane that skidded off a runway in northern Turkey and stopped on the side of a slope just meters away from the Black Sea.

turkey plane ap 3

The Pegasus jet skidded off the runway at a Turkish airport Jan. 13 and plunged down the side of the cliff just a few feet away from the Black Sea.  (Associated Press)

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGERS TOLD TO 'BRACE' FOR LANDING IN SCARY VID

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, with 168 people on board, overshot the runway while landing at Trabzon Airport on Jan. 13. All passengers and crew were evacuated and no one was injured.

Ambulances and fire extinguishing trucks were on standby Thursday as the crane lifted the plane up the slope. Workers involved in the recovery posed for a group photograph in front of the half-dangling plane.

turkey plane ap 4

Turkish authorities used a large crane to lift a passenger plane from the side of the cliff on Thursday.  (Associated Press)

Turkish media said the pilots told investigators the plane's right engine experienced a sudden surge of speed that forced it to swerve to the left, toward the sea.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS