Sky Harbor's north runway closed for repairs Jan. 8-Feb. 21

The north runway at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed for repairs starting next Monday.

Airport officials say a portion of the runway's pavement will be removed and replaced.

The runway is expected to reopen next month.

Sky Harbor officials talked to airline executives and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the least disruptive time for the closure.

The Jan. 8-Feb. 21 span was chosen as the most acceptable option.

Airport officials say flight delays are possible during peak hours.

Sky Harbor has two additional runways on the south side and successfully operated as the busiest two runway airport in the world for many years.