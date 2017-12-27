Disneyland power outage shuts down a dozen rides with park at full capacity

A power outage at Disneyland Resort in California shut down about a dozen rides Wednesday, prompting numerous guests to seek refunds.

Power was restored later that evening, according to a statement from the company, tweeted by a local reporter.

"The power issue at The Disneyland Resort has been repaired and power has been restored to all areas of the resort," the tweet said. "It is anticipated that we will be fully operational in the next 30 minutes."

The outage was caused by a malfunction with one of the park’s transformers, knocking out the power in Toontown and Fantasyland around 11 a.m., FOX5 San Diego reports.

FRUITCAKE WRAPPED IN SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TEMPORARILY HALTS SEATTLE FERRY

Guests had to be escorted off the affected rides, including the Monorail, which transports people between the park and the Disneyland Hotel.

According to Disneyland’s Twitter feed, the park had reached capacity during this busy holiday season and only return guests were allowed to enter as of 1 p.m.



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Despite guests expressing their anger on social media, a park spokesperson told the LA Times no refunds were expected to be given.