American Airlines says holiday 'scheduling error' is being resolved

American Airlines says its pilots are “stepping up to the plate” to resolve a scheduling error that accidentally left its upcoming flights without cockpit crews during the busy holiday season, but its pilots’ union — the Allied Pilots Association (APA) — isn’t so sure that’s actually the case.

The APA originally reported on Tuesday that thousands of AA flights in the latter half of December did not have pilots assigned to them, due to a “failure within the pilot schedule bidding system” that allowed too many pilots to request vacation during the same time period.

By Thursday, however, American Airlines had stated that the issue — a clerical error, it says — was currently being resolved, and have not resorted to canceling any flights.

“Out of the 200,000 flights American will operate in December, only a few hundred are currently unassigned to pilots. That number of open flights continues to decrease thanks to our pilots who are stepping up to the plate and picking up trips to ensure customers are taken care of,” said American Airlines. “It’s another example of why we are thankful to have such an incredible team.”

The airline further stated that they employ a large number of reserve pilots in December, many of whom will be filling in for “trips that are currently uncovered.”

But despite American’s statement, the APA continues to dispute the airline’s numbers.

“The Allied Pilots Association is able to view in real time December flight crew assignments for American Airlines. That data does not support management’s statement regarding December flights that ‘only a few hundred are currently unassigned to pilots.’ In fact, thousands of flights are still listed as unassigned,” the APA said in a statement released on Thursday, only hours after American Airlines had issued its own.

“We remain seriously concerned about the potential for significant schedule disruption for our passengers, pilots, and fellow employees during the critical holiday travel season,” the APA added.

Whatever the case may be, the “jobs” section of the American Airlines website currently features a listing for a new Director, Crew Scheduling. But even though the post’s date reads Nov. 28, a representative for the airline tells Fox News that the opening is “entirely unrelated” to the recent scheduling issue, and rather an older posting from early November "that was reposted after the Thanksgiving holiday.”