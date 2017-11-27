Cyber Monday's best travel deals on hotels, airfare and more

We know that crossing off your holiday shopping list is the intention behind days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But with so many incredible travel deals slated for this year, it's a great time to get out your bucket list, too.

We've combed through the Cyber Monday sales to highlight some of the deepest discounts on airfare, hotel stays, tours and more. Some have already started, and that dream vacation you've always wanted to take just might be within reach.

So without further ado, we present the very best travel deals this holiday shopping season.

Airfare Sales

If you're planning to book a flight for more than three people, use the promo code CYBER30 to take $30 off flights booked at CheapOAir.com.

Expedia is hosting a fare sale with airlines like Lufthansa, Air China, Etihad, and Turkish Airlines, where you can find international round-trip fares from $399. At the time of publish, a March round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Bangkok was a steal at $419.

Hotel and Resort Sales

Hotels.com is offering an entire week of deals with up to 50 percent or more in savings when you book before Wednesday, November 29. Starting on Black Friday, the site is also running a promotion for a mystery coupon that will give 300 people an additional 99 percent off a single booking of up to $1000 through Cyber Monday. Users can also unlock other “secret prices” by subscribing to emails.

At select Marriott properties worldwide, you can save on stays from Dec. 7, 2017 to Jan. 15, 2018, at Marriott's five-day cyber sale, with rates from $89 per night.

The Peninsula hotels in New York City, Chicago, Beverly Hills, and Paris have some great savings on room bookings as well as spa, dining and hotel gift cards. For example, at the Peninsula New York, you can save 30 percent on stays when you use the code NYCYBER to reserve any room category online for travel from now through March 31, 2018

The Wyndham Hotel Group is giving travelers up to 55 percent off the best rate at properties all around the U.S. — from Chicago to Tucson to Aspen to Orlando. One example: $71 per night at the Wyndham New Orleans-French Quarter, from now until Sept. 30, 2018.

At Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, stays that are booked for four or more nights will receive a complimentary fifth night, valid on bookings through Oct. 15, 2018.

Sandals Beaches & Resorts is touting up to $1,730 in savings as part of its Cyber Monday deals. Travelers who book will receive up to $1,000 as an instant bonus, up to 65 percent off rates, and one free night in select room categories. Plus, they're tossing in a free catamaran cruise, a $250 spa credit, and more fun extras.

Loews Hotels' Cyber Sale runs from Monday through Wednesday, November 29, with 20 percent off all room rates. Guests can enjoy discounted rates from hotels like Loews Hollywood, Loews Philadelphia, Loews New Orleans, and more.

At 36 participating Destination Hotels across the country, travelers can save up to 40 percent on bookings through Dec. 1, 2018. There are plenty of perfect ski trip spots included, like The Gant in Aspen, and Manor Vail Lodge in Vail, Colorado.

Tour Sales

Contiki Travel will offer 18- to 35-year-old travelers up to 30 percent off select trips, along with $150 off all worldwide flights spanning from across six continents. Travelers simply need to book their travels before Dec. 4. Trips include Contiki’s Costa Rica Unplugged trip, where vacationers will explore jungles and volcanoes, coffee plantations and beaches, and discover small Costa Rican towns for two weeks. The trip includes accommodations, 23 meals, in-destination transportation and excursions starting at $2,493.

At Intrepid Travel, you can take 15 percent off all trips departing between Feb. 1 and Sept. 30, 2018. That's valid on more than 1,000 tours to 120 countries on six continents. Solo trip to Peru to hike Machu Picchu, anyone?

Global tour operator Friendly Planet Travel is offering travelers huge Cyber Monday savings, including up to $1,400 off per person on 68 tours to over 40 international destinations. A great option for adventure lovers is Friendly Planet’s 13-day Best of South Africa tour. Friendly Planet will offer up the trip for $2,899 per person, marking a $700 savings. For even bigger savings book the tour operator’s eight-day Captivating Cuba tour, which will go for $3,199 (a $1,400 savings). Packages include all airfare, accommodations, most meals, transfers, English-speaking guides, and more.

Cruise Sales

Royal Caribbean is offering 50 percent off for the second passenger and up to $400 in credits to spend at sea depending on the length of your cruise.

At CruiseDirect.com, travelers can sail for as little as $35 per night, with tons of added bonuses: free drinks, free upgrades, up to $2,000 of onboard credits, and more.

Right now with Princess Cruises, select sailings from winter 2017 through spring 2018 are eligible for up to $1,000 off per stateroom plus reduced fares for the third and fourth guests. On Cyber Monday only, guests also can receive 50 percent off deposits — now only $50.

Spending time in New York City? Iconic tour company Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises has buy-one-get-one-free adult tickets for the Best of NYC Cruise, Landmarks Cruise, Liberty Cruise or Harbor Lights Cruise with code BOGO17.

Travel Gear Sales

eBags has Cyber Monday Doorbuster Deals at up to 75 percent off, including brands like Bose, The North Face, Samsonite, Briggs & Riley, and other favorite luggage brands. Plus, the promo code DEALS will get you an extra 25 percent off your order.

To finally become the packing pro you know you can be, look no further than Eagle Creek, which is offering 20 percent off select travel gear (including some of the best packing cube sets on the market!).

In its travel department, Amazon is also offering up to 20 percent off on luggage and travel accessories from brands like Travelpro, Herschel Supply Co., Travelon, and Victorinox.

To stock up on outdoor adventure gear, check out Eastern Mountain Sports' biggest sale of the year. The code GIVEGEAR will save you 20 percent off one full-price item and also off one clearance item. And there are also limited-time savings of up to 50 percent on outerwear, camping gear, hiking shoes, and more.

Tumi is running its semi-annual sale through December 31, but on Cyber Monday, you can also take an additional 20 percent off already-reduced styles, including some of the brand's best-selling collections.

At Kohl's, there are more than 2,000 incredible luggage deals. Shop brands like American Tourister, Olympia, Travelers Choice and more with discounts of up to 50 percent.

Looking for some comfy travel boots? Zappos is offering limited-time savings of up to 50 percent on UGG, Frye, SOREL, Hunter, and Columbia.