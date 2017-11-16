'Emotional support' pig reportedly gets woman booted off flight

A woman on a US Airways flight from Connecticut to South Carolina on Wednesday was given the boot after her “emotional support” pig made passengers uncomfortable, ABC reported.

Rachel Boerner, 29, and her 70-pound companion, Hobey, were on their way to see her family for Thanksgiving, The Deccan Chronicle reported.

Jonathan Skolnik, a professor, told ABC that he mistakenly took the pig for a duffel bag until it started “oinking.”

“It turns out it wasn’t a duffel bag. We could smell it and it was a pig on a leash,” Skolnik said. "I was terrified, because I was thinking I’m gonna be on the plane with the pig."

After failed attempts to strap Hobey to an arm rest, the pig began walking up and down the aisle while still on the tarmac, much to the dismay of passengers.

US Airways staff eventually ordered the woman and her emotional support animal off the flight.