JetBlue passenger bit by dog at Orlando airport, says airline isn't helping identify the owner

A JetBlue passenger from Massachusetts says she isn’t thrilled with how the airline is handling a recent incident that occurred at the Orlando International Airport.

Brittany Langlois told Fox 25 Boston that she was bit by a fellow passenger’s dog while waiting to check in for her flight. However, she says she’s having no luck tracking down the animal’s owner after JetBlue employees scuttled the other passenger from the line — leaving Langlois uncertain of whether or not to seek treatment for rabies.

ORLANDO AIRPORT EVACUATED AFTER EXPLODING BATTERY MISTAKEN FOR SHOOTING

"[My doctor says] 'it's an extremely painful shot and it's a series of three, I wouldn't want you to go through that if you didn't have to,'” Langlios told Fox 25. “At the same time, I'm like, I don't wanna go through that either.”

Langlois added that when the incident first occurred last Sunday, she was in such a state of shock that she didn’t get the other passenger’s information, let alone any information on the dog or its vaccination history.

"I turn around and this owner is kinda reeling the dog back in, and I look at her and I'm like 'that dog just bit me!' and I think I was in like, and initial shock," Langlois said.

AIRPORT BRINGING IN THERAPY DOGS TO EASE ANXIOUS PASSENGERS

Fox 25 reports that Langlios wasn’t able to track down any information on the dog’s owners from JetBlue agents. Furthermore, her subsequent efforts with JetBlue’s customer service department have been futile.

"[JetBlue customer service is] like, 'There's nothing we can do, we can cover your medical bills but that's about it,' said Langlois. She also claims the airline offered her a $50 voucher for a future JetBlue flight, though she doubts she’ll use it.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In the meantime, Langlois’ doctor has reportedly put her on antibiotics and pain medication, but she only has a few days left before her deadline for a series of rabies shots has expired.

Representatives for JetBlue or the Orlando International Airport have not yet responded to requests for comment.