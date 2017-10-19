National Geographic names Colorado city as happiest in US

Whether you’re itching for a peaceful weekend getaway or hunting for a new hometown, National Geographic can make that decision a whole lot easier.

Releasing its annual "Happiest Cities in the U.S." list on Oct. 18, NatGeo crowned Boulder, Colo., as the cheeriest place to be. Partnering with Gallup and best-selling travel author Dan Buettner, the group created the list after conducting almost 250,000 interviews with Americans from all over, taking into account several factors including emotional, physical and financial wellness.

One fine piece of rock. By @cooper.senior via @longexposure_photos. #bouldercolorado #boulderco #boulder #coloradolife #coloradical A post shared by Boulder Colorado (@bouldercolorado) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

10 OF AMERICA'S EERIEST HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

“My findings indicate that if you want to get happy, don’t try to change your belief system. Change your environment,” Buettner said in the report.

Getting it in. By @boulderrunner. #bouldercolorado #boulder #boulderco #colorafolife #coloradical A post shared by Boulder Colorado (@bouldercolorado) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Pretty, pretty, pretty good. By @stephenshelesky. PS. Mall Crawl is coming for Halloween on Pearl St. 🎃 Link in bio. #bouldercolorado #boulderco A post shared by Boulder Colorado (@bouldercolorado) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Lauded for its gorgeous mountain setting, commitment to sustainability and strong sense of community, it’s logical that Boulder citizens would be happy people. The city is also famed for his frontier history, and serves as the home to the main campus of the University of Colorado.

It's not too crowded, either. The population of Boulder — settled in 1858 — currently rests at about 108,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

UNOFFICIAL IN-FLIGHT DATING APP MAKES JOINING MILE-CLUB A WHOLE LOT EASIER

Noting the close correlation between happiness and bike-ability in the rankings, Buettner added that Boulder’s fabulous bicycle access (over 300 miles of dedicated bikeways) certainly boosts its charm.

Chapman is road bike approved. #ridewithbcs A post shared by Boulder Cycle Sport (@bouldercyclesport) on May 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

“In Boulder you’re more likely to hear the whoosh of a cyclist than the shrill of a siren compared to places like Dallas, Tallahassee or Los Angeles. Cities like Boulder question the unquestioned virtues of development,” he said.

The horror. 😉 #KeepBoulderFun #PicNotFromBoulderSorryNotSorry #boulderco #bouldercolorado #boulder #coloradolife A post shared by Boulder Colorado (@bouldercolorado) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:45am PST

Nevertheless, it takes time and effort to cultivate an all-around happy city, Buettner said.



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“There’s a genesis to it. Enlightened leaders make conscious decisions to favor quality of life over economic development or political expediency,” he added.

Rounding out the second, third, fourth and fifith spots on NatGeo's list are: Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif.; Charlottesville, Va.; Fort Collins, Colo.; and San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles Arroyo Grande, Calif., respectively.

Boulder, here we come.