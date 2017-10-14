Man arrested after allegedly making bomb threat at NYC's LaGuardia Airport

Flights were disrupted Saturday morning at LaGuardia Airport as New York City police arrested a man who they say threatened an airline employee with a bomb.

Police say a man got into an argument with a Spirit Airlines employee at Terminal B around 8 a.m., WABC-TV reported.

The man reportedly told the employee he was coming back with a bomb and then returned a short time later.

The ticketing area of Terminal B was temporarily evacuated, according to the station.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody.

No explosive was found and no one was injured, the station reported.

The airport’s Twitter page published several posts saying there is police activity in the airport’s Terminal B, causing several delays and disruptions, WPIX-TV reported.

“Due to police activity, LGA concourses A and B at Terminal B are not accessible and passengers should expect delays,” the airport tweeted.