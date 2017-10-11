The price of a Disney World ticket in 1971 was absurdly affordable

Going to Walt Disney World is a dream come true for millions of kids and kids-at-heart around the globe, but getting up close and personal with Mickey Mouse will cost you.

In 1971, a one-day pass to the mouse house would set you back $3.50 (a little over $20, accounting for inflation), according to a new report by GoBankingRate.

Today, that same ticket will cost visitors a whopping $115.

And while that number seems eye-watering, it’s also key to note that Disney World has expanded exponentially over the years, adding parks, rides, attractions and more, which definitely helps account in part for the newly inflated ticket costs.

Curious about what the cost of admission was the year you were born? GoBankingRate has you covered there, too.

To come to its findings, GoBankingRate examined admission fees from 1971 to today using using data from AllEars.net. Next, it calculated the cost of admission by accounting for inflation with the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator.

Prices for Disneyland tickets were not considered in the company’s data set — all the prices are for a general admission ticket to the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

Keep scrolling to see how expensive (or more accurately, inexpensive) Disney World tickets were through the years:

1971: $3.50 ($20.95 cost adjusted for 2017 inflation)

1972: $3.75 ($22.23)

1973: $4.50 ($25.26)

1974: $5.25 ($26.23)

1975: $6.00 ($26.46)

1976: $6.00 ($25.24)

1977: $6.00 ($24.20)

1978: $6.50 ($24.40)

1979: $7.00 ($22.54)

1980: $7.50-$8 ($22.90-$22.92)

1981: $9.50 ($24.90)

1982: $15 ($37.51)

1983: $17 ($41.20)

1984: $18 ($42.49)

1985 $21.50 ($48.28)

1986: $26 ($57.60)

1987: $28 ($59.39)

1988: $28 ($58.33)

1989: $29 ($57.34)

1990: $31 ($59.28)

1991: $33 ($59.93)

1992: $34 ($59.36)

1993: $35 ($59.41)

1994: $36 ($59.87)

1995: $37 ($60.02)

1996: $38.50 ($60.84)

1997: $39.75 ($60.81)

1998: $42 ($63.27)

1999: $44 ($64.80)

2000: $46 ($66.71)

2001: $48 ($67.10)

2002: $50 ($67.62)

2003: $52 ($69.29)

2004: $54.75 ($71.52)

2005: $59.75 ($76.70)

2006: $67 ($80.43)

2007: $71 ($83.59)

2008: $75 ($83.80)

2009: $79 ($89.60)

2010: $82 ($91.94)

2011: $85 ($92.18)

2012: $89 ($94.94)

2013: $95 ($99.59)

2014: $99 ($103.22)

2015: $106 ($109.50)

2016: $110

2017: $115