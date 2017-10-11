Alex Morgan after Disney World incident: 'I can’t imagine what black people go through'

It may be the most magical place on Earth, but sports stars are not exempt from the law of the land at Disney World.

Olympic medalist Alex Morgan discovered this the hard way earlier this month, when she and a few of her fellow professional soccer-playing friends were escorted from Epcot Center for being intoxicated and agressive on Oct. 1.

Now, TMZ and the New York Post have released body-cam footage taken by an officer with the Orange County Sheriff's Department shortly after the incident, in a conference room where Morgan was being held by police.

In the footage, Morgan is told by authorities that she is being kicked out of Disney World, to which she replies, "You guys are lying right now. I can't imagine what black people go through.”

Seated at a table with MLS Orlando City player Donny Toia and his wife, Courtney, one member of the group chimes in to say, “We have done nothing. We literally did nothing.”

Evidently reprimanded by an officer, Morgan is later heard saying, “We’re getting mouthy? Actually we haven’t said anything curse word-y.”

Morgan had apologized for this episode on Oct. 4, after news of the incident made headlines.

Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big. A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

“I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn” Morgan wrote to her 3.43 million Twitter followers.

As evidenced by an Oct. 1 Instagram post, it appears that Morgan and her 20-plus person crew were attempting to go "around the world" at Epcot in eight hours. At the time of the incident, officers for the OSCD would not confirm to Page Six whether or not the group was attempting to drink alcoholic beverages at all 11 countries represented in the Showcase, which is a challenge that has become a popular trend among some visitors, per VisitFlorida.com.

The 28-year-old has yet to make public statement on the newly released footage.