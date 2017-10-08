United tweets baseball scores after fan loses Wi-Fi inflight

Baseball fans know that Friday’s American League Division playoff game between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees was a come-from-behind nail-biter. After digging themselves into an 8-3 deficit, Cleveland rallied to win the game 9-8 in the 13th inning.

Exciting stuff.

Except for one Indians fan who was stuck on a United flight.

Not only was he flying, he couldn’t get his Wi-Fi to work, so there was no way to keep up with the game. Fortunately, however, according to the Let’s Go Tribe fan page, his Twitter feed continued to work so he sent a tweet to United asking for an update.

A United social media rep, identified as ^AD, was more than willing to help and provided him with the box score.

Throughout the flight, the conversation continued.

The Twitter volley appears to end after the sixth inning, so hopefully, the game’s slide into extra innings bought the fan enough time to de-plane and actually get to watch the Indian’s exciting come-from-behind win.

This article originally appeared on TravelPulse.