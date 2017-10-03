Hitchhiking rabbit confuses London subway riders

No, this isn't a Lewis Carroll novel. But you'd be forgiven for thinking it might be.

A white rabbit has been spotted at several locations riding on London’s public transit system, leading many London commuters to wonder if they might be the famous Alice in “Alice in Wonderland.”

The mystery of the rabbit is ongoing. No one is quite sure where the little furry creature came from, or where it’s headed. Hopefully not to see the Queen of Hearts.

Some people have, of course, made the assumption that the rabbit is on its way to a magical land of hookah-smoking caterpillars, tea-drinking hatters, and croquet-playing monarchs.

Others are worried about more earthly problems like whether the bunny has a ticket or a proper carrier.

But when you’re a world traveling rabbit-about-town, who needs a carrier? It also seems to be lacking any luggage or a map, though...

One person did manage to find the owner. The Twitter user described him as a “hippie” and said the bunny does this sort of thing all the time. So it’s okay, everyone. Clearly this rabbit knows what it’s doing.

Still, we’d be curious to see at what stop it hops off.