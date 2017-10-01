This lifestyle shop wants you to never lose your luggage again

Searching for (and losing) your bag at the airport luggage carousel can be one of the worst parts of the flying experience — but thankfully, one British e-retailer is now here to help. And the solution will make you and your fellow travelers smirk in the process, too.

According to Lonely Planet, Firebox, a website that specializes in nifty gadgets and gifts, has created a product that lets you plaster your entire face on both sides of your luggage — ensuring that nobody will ever take your suitcase (accidentally or intentionally) again. All you have to do is upload a high-quality photo of your face on the Firebox website, and the retailer will create a custom-made, double polyester spandex cover to slide over your suitcase; the personalized cover is printed on two sides. (Sizes are available in small, medium, or large.) Once you receive it in the mail, the durable "Head Case" cover can be fastened over your luggage with the provided buckles and voilà—there's your face, bumping around the baggage carousel.

Ranging from $26 to $39, the Head Case covers are pretty affordable, too, so it's a relatively small price to pay for a bit more travel sanity. No text can be printed, and returns for this product are — for obvious reasons, we hope — not allowed. Given that the photo will be stretched to the size of a suitcase, Firebox founders recommend submitting an image that's been taken on a digital camera or "very fancy smartphone."

Go on, print something crazy.