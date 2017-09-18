Vermont airport gets $3.5m to repave runway, other fixes

The Vermont state airport in Bennington is getting a $3.5 million grant to rebuild the runway and make a series of other improvements.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced the grant for the William H. Morse State Airport that came from the Federal Aviation Administration's airport improvement program.

The money will be used to help reconstruct the airport's runway, replace its lighting system, and extend the safety zone. In addition, work will begin on the first phase of a parallel taxiway.

The total project cost includes a 10 percent state match.

Construction is expected to begin next spring.

The Bennington airport also recently received two other federal grants to improve the airport's navigational system, and to purchase property to make safety improvements.