Hurricane Irma update: American Airlines expands travel alert to over 50 airports, offers special reduced fares

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, American Airlines announced Sunday that it has expanded its travel alert to include more than 50 airports including its Miami hub, as well as special fares for those whose travel plans have been impacted by the storm.

In a press release, the airline announced $99 fares each way for travel in the main cabin and $199 flights for the premium cabin on direct single-leg flights from all Florida cities covered in the alert, as well as Charleston, S.C, Hilton Head, S.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Savannah, Ga. Fares apply to flights out of these locations through Sept. 17. Additionally, the $99 fare cap applies to return tickets to these locations Sept. 10-17.

The current travel alert also allows affected travelers to rebook without change fees or cancel their reservation for a full refund. Other airlines, like JetBlue and Delta, offered similar deals beginning last week, including reduced prices and capped fares.

According to a tweet by Emilio Gonzalez, CEO of Miami International Airport, they experienced nearly 100 MPH gusts of wind and the airport sustained “significant water damage.”

A travel advisory sent out by MIA’s twitter account Sunday night announced there will be no passenger flights scheduled for Sept. 11. They are still assessing damage and have yet to announce if flights will resume on Sept. 12.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also remains closed Monday.