Disney parks allegedly use secret code names for unruly visitors

Disney theme parks might be a place where dreams come true for guests, but they can also be a nightmare for the staff. The behavior of some visitors is so high-maintenance that staff has a special name for them.

If a visitor is particularly rude or disruptive, staff will refer to them as a “treasured guest.”

Disney has rules against employees using negative or insulting language in front of customers. So the staff has come up with a more diplomatic name for the worst visitors.

It isn’t the only code used by employees, though — they also have a secret phrase for other incidents, including vomit and the scattering of a dead person’s ashes.

For instance, if a guest vomits somewhere in the park — a common occurrence when fast rides and fast food are combined — it is called a “protein spill.” If a protein spill takes place, staff will be called to a “Code V” situation.

On the Disney cruise line, staff also have a phrase for when a kid pees in the pool — it’s called a “Code Winnie.”

But one of the most unsettling phrases is used when a guest illegally tries to scatter someone’s ashes. As Disney theme parks are often sentimental places, there are several instances every year of visitors spreading a loved one’s ashes either on a ride or elsewhere on site.

If that has happened, a “white powder alert” is announced and a staff member is immediately sent to clear up the ashes while the ride is halted.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.