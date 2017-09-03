Last cruise ship detoured due to Harvey docks in Galveston

The last of four ships turned away from the Port of Galveston’s cruise terminal on August 25 as Harvey strengthened into a hurricane finally docked Saturday, more than a week after the monster storm made landfall.

The Carnival Breeze remained at sea an extra week near New Orleans with more than 3,000 passengers aboard, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Many of the passengers were from Houston and the surrounding areas, according to The Chronicle.

Passengers told the newspaper that the crew made their extra week at sea amenable with free WiFi, phone calls and extra food and entertainment.

The Miami-based cruise company said the Carnival Freedom and the Carnival Valor docked at the Port of Galveston on Friday morning, nearly a week after their scheduled return.

According to local police in Galveston, Texas, Fox News reported, officials didn’t want the ships to make port while there was still significant flooding because roadways out of Galveston were blocked and people getting off the cruises would be unable to leave the island. Many of the passengers’ cars that were parked in the cruise terminal lots were stuck there because of flooded access roads.

Police said it would have been a bad scenario to bring thousands of cruise-goers into the city and be unable to get them out of the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.