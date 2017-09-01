Hotel apologizes for banning entry to Harvey victims’ dogs

The hotel parent company that manages the inn which barred a Texas family from lodging their three dogs after they evacuated their home as a result of Hurricane Harvey has issued a public apology to the family.

The InterContinental Hotels Group said in a statement Wednesday that it “apologizes to the Parker family for their experience at this hotel, which has been accepting guests’ pets during the storm.”

“We are working to understand what occurred in this instance, and are communicating to our franchisees in the impacted areas to do all they can to accommodate pets.”

The Parker family was left stunned Sunday night after they fled their home in New Territory and traveled to the area of Katy where they found the only open hotel they could — a Holiday Inn Express and Suites, which cited its “no-pet policy” as a reason why the family was not allowed to bring their dogs inside.

The hotel company added, “As the region continues to feel impacts from the storm, we are highly sensitive to the needs of those affected during this extremely difficult time and are working diligently to best accommodate guests and their needs, and comfort those seeking relief at IHG hotels.”

The Parkers have since left the hotel and sought shelter at a relative’s home.

