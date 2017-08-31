Disneyland apologizes after banning 4-year-old boy from 'Princess for a Day' experience

A mother is furious after Disneyland Paris refused to her let four-year-old son participate in its “Princess for a Day” experience.

Hayley McLean-Glass said her son, Noah, was denied the chance to dress up as his favorite Disney character, Elsa from “Frozen,” due to his sex.

McLean-Glass said her son was “buzzing with excitement” when he found out the theme park offered the chance to dress up as Disney princesses.

She sent Disneyland an email with her request for Noah but was devastated when she received a response that read: “At this time it is not possible to book princess for a day for a boy.” Instead, Disneyland offered to arrange a tailored gift pack with some princess themed items for Noah.

After being denied permission, McLean-Glass wrote an open letter demanding to know what “terrible awful fate may befall” her son if he was allowed to wear a dress.

In a social media post, she wrote she was “furious” for “all little boys who Disney won’t allow to indulge their love of Princesses.”

“This is Noah. My middle of 3 sons. My other two sons are about as [stereotypically] boyish as you can be but Noah? He loves Princesses, especially Elsa. He knows every single word to Let It Go and most other Frozen songs,” she wrote.

“We’re going to Disneyland Paris in November and I tried to book him in for the Princess For A Day experience as I knew he’d absolutely love it. But Disney replied to tell me he can’t have it….because he’s a boy,” she continued.

“I am FURIOUS. Not just for Noah, but for ALL little boys who Disney won’t allow to indulge their love of Princesses … Walt Disney himself said ‘If you can dream it you can do it’ … apparently this doesn’t apply to little boys who dare to want to be Princesses at Disneyland Paris.”

“I’ve written a blog post and Facebook status to send Disney the message that this is outdated and WRONG … these are children enjoying dress up….that’s all. What on earth can be wrong with that?!”

A spokesperson for Disneyland Paris told Metro.co.uk: “This experience is available to all children ages 3-12 and we’ve reached out to the family to apologize for them being provided with inaccurate information.”

They added in a statement to ITV News: “We are taking this situation very seriously and sincerely apologize to Hayley and Noah for the distress caused.

“An isolated incident, the cast member’s response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris. We are going to ensure this does not happen again,” it said in the statement.

“Diversity is near and dear to our hearts and we want to make sure that all our guests enjoy their experience at our re-sort. Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy the princess for a day experience in addition to all our other special activities.”

