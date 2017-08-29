Pittsburgh Airport to let people through security without a ticket for the first time since 9/11

Pittsburgh International Airport will turn back the hands of time next week.

Starting September 5, Pittsburgh will become the first airport in the country to allow people who are not flying to pass through security since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The myPITpass, operated in conjunction with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will give the public the ability to shop and dine in the airport terminal or accompany a loved one to their gate.

The passes are available at a special kiosk in the airport. Visitors must present a form of photo I.D., which an airport employee will vet through the TSA’s No Fly List. Children younger than 17 can receive a myPITpass without I.D., if they are accompanied by an adult.

Those who receive the pass must then go through TSA checkpoints, and they are still subject to all the same rules — no liquids over three ounces, no weapons, etc. And there’s no getting around this, even with TSA PreCheck.

“Participants should be prepared to receive the same level of security screening as travelers and should ensure they’re not carrying any prohibited items such as weapons before coming through the security checkpoint,” Karen Keys-Turner, the TSA’s federal security director at the Pittsburgh airport, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the airport on this program.”

A spokesperson for the TSA told Travel + Leisure that the agency is staffed to “handle the additional influx of people” and that they do not anticipate “any impact on checkpoint wait times.”

During peak security times, the myPITpass privileges may be revoked in order to ensure that paying passengers are able to make their flights on time.

The passes are only available from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours of the program may be expanded in the future. There are currently not any plans to expand the program to other airports.