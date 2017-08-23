Airport worker caught trying to sneak onto plane without a ticket

A Portland International Airport ground crew member was arrested last week after allegedly using his credentials to bypass security and board a plane without a ticket.

According to The Oregonian, 19-year-old Blessing Ndayishimiye was escorted off the Boston-bound JetBlue flight late Thursday night by Port of Portland police officers.

Officers were initially alerted to a security breach at the airport before flight crew members discovered Ndayishimiye in the cabin and notified authorities.

Ndayishimiye, who works for Airport Terminal Services, also attempted to stuff a pair of bags into the aircraft's storage compartment but was unsuccessful.

He was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree trespassing, theft of services and interfering with public transportation.

The incident created headaches for passengers, who were delayed more than two hours as a result.

Port of Portland spokesman Steve Johnson told The Oregonian that all of the flight's passengers were forced to exit the plane and go through the security screening process all over again. Authorities also brought in a police dog to check luggage for possible explosives.

The FBI is currently reviewing the incident.