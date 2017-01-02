A U.S. Customs systems outage sparked long lines and frustrated flyers at airports around the country Monday night as holiday travelers returned home.

Significant delays were reported at airports in Atlanta, South Florida, and Boston where travelers took to social media to show their frustration.

People getting hot and unhappy. pic.twitter.com/JHqyFsb9Il — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) January 3, 2017

@AmericanAir feeling a warm welcome here in Miami. Standstill at the passport control, and we've barely moved for half an hour. Please help! pic.twitter.com/gmKqPdWCDU — Carlos Rico (@carlosrico011) January 2, 2017

PLEASE SHARE: Boston Logan airport total gridlock. ICE computers down since 5pm. Huge lines, no movement. @annafifield @motokorich pic.twitter.com/KWwhtC1fpH — Theodore Gilman (@TheodoreGilman) January 2, 2017

A CBP spokesperson confirmed the temporary outage to Fox News and said they were taking “immediate action” to resolve the issue.