Give the gift of travel (gear) for the child on your list

Anyone who has ever traveled by train, plane or automobile with children knows that getting out the door is the hardest part. This holiday season, encourage your littlest travelers to embrace the journey with a gift that will keep on giving every time they hit the road. These new suitcases and travel accessories from members of the Travel Goods Association will encourage tots and teens alike to take ownership of the packing process…and maybe make it easier for mom and dads to pack themselves.

1. Get cozy

For long-haul road trips and time in the air, Go Travel’s Folding Pillow is the perfect go-to comfort item for young children. Featuring two colorful designs, a pink pig and a cheerful frog, the machine-washable pillows transform from a fun toy to a snuggly pillow in seconds. The pillow is filled with comfy foam padding to support a child’s head and neck while they sleep.

MSRP $12.95

2. Entertainment on-the-go

From Safari Ltd., Toobs® are reusable acetate tubes that make perfect travel accessories for children on the go. Each Toob comes with a set of phthalate-free toys, like sea creatures, safari animals, and world landmarks, and is topped with a spinning globe lid. Attached is a yellow rope for kiddos to tote around from plane to grandma's house to restaurant table. Toobs aren't just fun; they're a great way to learn, too!

MSRP $11.99

3. Dine here, there, or anywhere

Bring a little "exotic" to an ordinary day with National Geographic's Explorer Lunch Bags. Perfect for animal lovers, the unique insulated lunch bags features a leopard or shark from National Geographic’s photo library.

MSRP $40

4. Roll in…in style

The J World New York Lollipop Kids Rolling Backpack and Lunch Bag is up for the challenge--haul your little one's supplies to school, toys and belongings on trips, meals to-go, and more. And their variety of vibrant patterns means a fun choice to make--and that your adventurer will stand out from the crowd with this 4 lbs, 6 oz. pack.

MSRP $74.99

5. Frozen fever

Your kids will be singing "Let It Go" each time they pack their Frozen hardside suitcase from American Tourister. The 18-inch upright features side-mounted skate wheels, Disney-branded zipper pulls, a large mesh pocket on the interior panel, and cross straps to hold whatever their trip requires in place. At 16" X 13" X 9" and 4.5 lbs., the case is large enough for a week away and manageable enough for a child.

MSRP $59.99

6. Designed By kids

The entire Travel Buddies line by TrendyKid are designed for kids, by kids. Lola Ladybug, Bella Butterfly, Archie Alien are just a few of the six characters to choose from that come to life when packed! Choose between a wheeled case, a hardshell backpack, or both to create a matching set. MSRP Suitcase $65.00; Backpack $29.99

7. Carrying comfort

Germany-based Ergobags apply the ergonomic design of innovative, high performance trekking backpacks to produce the ideal school bag. Each of their backpacks utilize optimal load distribution technology, which has proven itself for years in professional hiking gear. Little bodies need to manueuver heavy loads, and this pack reduces weight load and protects users' shoulders and spines. Students love Ergobag's creative designs, too--and their interchangeable buttons, or "Kletties." A fun fact for the young environmentalist? According to Ergobag, producing an Ergobag from recycled materials uses 20% less water, 50% less energy and 60% fewer noxious emissions.

MSRP $198.00